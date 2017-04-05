Richard goes 8 innings, Padres beat Dodgers 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Richard pitched eight impressive innings, Yangervis Solarte homered and the San Diego Padres turned four double plays to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers were limited to five hits after pounding out 14 in a 14-3 rout Monday, when they set a franchise record for opening day by socking four home runs.

Corey Seager, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, went 0 of 3 with a strikeout and hit into two double plays for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

The Padres had 11 hits after being held to five by Clayton Kershaw and Chris Hatcher on Monday.

Richard (1-0) allowed five hits on 99 pitches. The left-hander struck out five and walked two in starting his second career stint with the Padres. Brad Hand pitched the ninth to complete the shutout.

San Diego turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and sixth.

Solarte’s homer with two outs in the third extended the lead to 3-0. His RBI single accounted for the Padres’ first run, and Ryan Schimpf added a sacrifice fly that made it 2-0 in the first.

Wil Myers had an RBI single with two outs in the eighth.

Erick Aybar went 3 for 3 with a walk for the Padres.

Maeda allowed six hits to open his second season in the majors. The Japanese right-hander struck out four and walked two. He finished third in last season’s NL Rookie of the Year voting after going 16-11 with a 3.48 ERA in 32 starts.

BUILDING UP URIAS

Julio Urias is set to make his next start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, although the Dodgers optioned him to Class A Rancho Cucamonga, a move manager Dave Roberts attributed to paperwork. Urias threw a side session Tuesday and will start for OKC later this week. The Dodgers have been protective of the 20-year-old’s arm in order to save him for September and October. Urias was 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts while pitching 82 2/3 innings in the majors last year.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill starts the third game of the series Wednesday.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA in four career starts against San Diego and has limited hitters to a .216 average.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball