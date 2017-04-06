Sports Listen

Richards exits with biceps cramping, Angels blank A’s 5-0

By JANIE McCAULEY
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 1:37 am < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Garrett Richards pitched beautifully while making his first appearance in 11 months after an elbow injury cut short his 2016 season, but left abruptly in the fifth inning with biceps cramping before the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 on Wednesday night.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia and the training staff rushed to the mound after Richards threw a 94 mph called strike to Matt Joyce with two outs in the fifth. Richards was removed from the game, one out shy of being eligible for the win, and slugger Albert Pujols put an arm around the pitcher in the dugout.

The team announced he came out for precautionary reasons.

Richards struck out four and walked one, allowing three hits in 4 2/3 innings. JC Ramirez (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

