Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Gutierrez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 c-A.Gonzalez ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .471 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Van Slyke 1b-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200 d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Hernandez ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .200 a-Seager ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Pederson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Toles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 5 1 3 11

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .105 C.Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .200 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .333 Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .389 Cardullo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garneau c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Parra lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Totals 30 2 6 2 1 11

Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 5 2 Colorado 100 010 00x—2 6 0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for Stripling in the 7th. c-walked for Gutierrez in the 8th. d-struck out for Van Slyke in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Ryu (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Turner (4), Van Slyke (1), Arenado (2). HR_Garneau (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Hernandez (2), Arenado (3), Garneau (1). CS_Blackmon (1). S_Grandal.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Forsythe, Puig, Grandal 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Blackmon. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Van Slyke, Grandal), (Turner, Forsythe, Van Slyke); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 5 77 3.86 Stripling 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.70 Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Fields 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 2 6 95 1.50 Estevez H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Oberg H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 McGee S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:00. A_49,169 (50,398).