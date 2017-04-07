Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Gutierrez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|c-A.Gonzalez ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Van Slyke 1b-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|d-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Hernandez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Seager ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Toles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|C.Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.389
|Cardullo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Parra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|2
|Colorado
|100
|010
|00x—2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for Stripling in the 7th. c-walked for Gutierrez in the 8th. d-struck out for Van Slyke in the 9th.
E_Hernandez (1), Ryu (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Turner (4), Van Slyke (1), Arenado (2). HR_Garneau (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Hernandez (2), Arenado (3), Garneau (1). CS_Blackmon (1). S_Grandal.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Forsythe, Puig, Grandal 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Blackmon. GIDP_Puig.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Van Slyke, Grandal), (Turner, Forsythe, Van Slyke); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|77
|3.86
|Stripling
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.70
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|1.50
|Estevez H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Oberg H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|McGee S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. WP_Ryu.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:00. A_49,169 (50,398).