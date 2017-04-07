Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 7:22 pm 1 min read
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Gutierrez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
c-A.Gonzalez ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .471
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Van Slyke 1b-lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .200
d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Hernandez ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .200
a-Seager ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Pederson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Toles ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 11
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .105
C.Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .200
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .333
Story ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .389
Cardullo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garneau c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Parra lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Totals 30 2 6 2 1 11
Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 5 2
Colorado 100 010 00x—2 6 0

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for Stripling in the 7th. c-walked for Gutierrez in the 8th. d-struck out for Van Slyke in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Ryu (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Turner (4), Van Slyke (1), Arenado (2). HR_Garneau (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Hernandez (2), Arenado (3), Garneau (1). CS_Blackmon (1). S_Grandal.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Forsythe, Puig, Grandal 2); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Reynolds 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Colorado 2 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Blackmon. GIDP_Puig.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Van Slyke, Grandal), (Turner, Forsythe, Van Slyke); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu L, 0-1 4 2-3 6 2 2 1 5 77 3.86
Stripling 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.70
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Fields 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 2 6 95 1.50
Estevez H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Oberg H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
McGee S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0. WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:00. A_49,169 (50,398).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies 2, Dodgers 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.