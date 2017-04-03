Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies 7, Brewers 5

Rockies 7, Brewers 5

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 5:53 pm 1 min read
Share
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .000
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .667
Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Parra lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Reynolds 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .667
Wolters c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cardullo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Amarista ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 10 6 2 8
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 1 1 2 1 3 .250
Thames 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .250
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Shaw 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .500
Santana rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Bandy c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nieuwenhuis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 5 6 14
Colorado 020 200 201—7 10 0
Milwaukee 000 050 000—5 7 3

a-singled for Milone in the 5th. b-flied out for Torres in the 6th. c-walked for Estevez in the 7th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. e-doubled for Ottavino in the 9th.

E_Villar (1), Bandy 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Story (1), Reynolds (1), Amarista (1), Villar (1), Thames (1), Shaw 2 (2). HR_Reynolds (1), off Guerra. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Parra (1), Reynolds 3 (3), Amarista (1), Villar 2 (2), Thames 2 (2), Shaw (1). SB_Blackmon (1), Santana (1), Broxton (1). CS_Reynolds (1), Braun (1). S_Guerra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, LeMahieu); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Bandy 2, Perez 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Story, Santana, Braun. GIDP_Story, Braun.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

DP_Colorado 2 (Wolters, Story), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Villar, Thames).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 6 5 5 2 7 71 11.25
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Estevez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Dunn H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Ottavino H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 24 0.00
Holland S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra 3 1 2 2 0 4 46 6.00
Milone 2 3 2 2 0 2 36 9.00
Torres H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Marinez L, 0-1 1-3 3 2 1 1 0 13 27.00
Knebel BS, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Hughes 1 2 1 0 1 0 22 0.00

Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-1, Knebel 3-2. HBP_Guerra (Arenado), Oberg (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:26. A_43,336 (41,900).

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockies 7, Brewers 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Explosive ordnance disposal training

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.73%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.91%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 4.13%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 4.73%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 5.28%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.93%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 6.07%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.57%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.