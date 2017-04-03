Rockies 7, Brewers 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .000 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .667 Story ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Parra lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Reynolds 1b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .667 Wolters c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .500 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cardullo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Amarista ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 7 10 6 2 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 1 1 2 1 3 .250 Thames 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .250 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Shaw 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .500 Santana rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Bandy c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nieuwenhuis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 5 7 5 6 14

Colorado 020 200 201—7 10 0 Milwaukee 000 050 000—5 7 3

a-singled for Milone in the 5th. b-flied out for Torres in the 6th. c-walked for Estevez in the 7th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. e-doubled for Ottavino in the 9th.

E_Villar (1), Bandy 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Story (1), Reynolds (1), Amarista (1), Villar (1), Thames (1), Shaw 2 (2). HR_Reynolds (1), off Guerra. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Parra (1), Reynolds 3 (3), Amarista (1), Villar 2 (2), Thames 2 (2), Shaw (1). SB_Blackmon (1), Santana (1), Broxton (1). CS_Reynolds (1), Braun (1). S_Guerra.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, LeMahieu); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Bandy 2, Perez 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Story, Santana, Braun. GIDP_Story, Braun.

DP_Colorado 2 (Wolters, Story), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Villar, Thames).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 6 5 5 2 7 71 11.25 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Estevez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Dunn H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 Ottavino H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 24 0.00 Holland S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Guerra 3 1 2 2 0 4 46 6.00 Milone 2 3 2 2 0 2 36 9.00 Torres H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Marinez L, 0-1 1-3 3 2 1 1 0 13 27.00 Knebel BS, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Hughes 1 2 1 0 1 0 22 0.00

Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-1, Knebel 3-2. HBP_Guerra (Arenado), Oberg (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:26. A_43,336 (41,900).