Rockies 7, Brewers 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.667
|Wolters c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cardullo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Amarista ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.250
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Santana rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bandy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nieuwenhuis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|6
|14
|Colorado
|020
|200
|201—7
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|050
|000—5
|7
|3
a-singled for Milone in the 5th. b-flied out for Torres in the 6th. c-walked for Estevez in the 7th. d-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. e-doubled for Ottavino in the 9th.
E_Villar (1), Bandy 2 (2). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Story (1), Reynolds (1), Amarista (1), Villar (1), Thames (1), Shaw 2 (2). HR_Reynolds (1), off Guerra. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Parra (1), Reynolds 3 (3), Amarista (1), Villar 2 (2), Thames 2 (2), Shaw (1). SB_Blackmon (1), Santana (1), Broxton (1). CS_Reynolds (1), Braun (1). S_Guerra.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, LeMahieu); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Bandy 2, Perez 2). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Milwaukee 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Story, Santana, Braun. GIDP_Story, Braun.
DP_Colorado 2 (Wolters, Story), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Reynolds); Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Villar, Thames).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|71
|11.25
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Estevez W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Dunn H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Ottavino H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|0.00
|Holland S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|46
|6.00
|Milone
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|36
|9.00
|Torres H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Marinez L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|27.00
|Knebel BS, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Hughes
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-1, Knebel 3-2. HBP_Guerra (Arenado), Oberg (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:26. A_43,336 (41,900).
