Ronaldo hat trick puts Madrid into Champions League semis

By TALES AZZONI
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 5:32 pm 1 min read
MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time on Tuesday and send the defending champions through to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Marco Asensio also scored late for Madrid, which advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 first leg win in Germany.

Ronaldo’s goals, two of which were scored in extra time, enabled the Portugal star to become the first player to reach 100 Champions League goals.

Bayern played a man down from the 84th minute after Arturo Vidal picked up his second yellow card of the night for a foul on Asensio.

After Robert Lewandowski had scored a 53rd minute penalty for Bayern, an own-goal by Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 78th had given the German side a 2-1 lead in regulation time, and sent the game into extra time.

The victory put Madrid into the semifinals for the seventh straight time and kept alive its hopes of becoming the first team to defend the Champions League title since the competition’s new format was created in 1992.

Los Blancos defeated city rival Atletico Madrid in the final both in 2014 and 2016.

Bayern, the 2013 Champions league winner, had made it at least to the semifinals the last five seasons.

The Associated Press

