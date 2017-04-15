Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ronaldo resting, Isco's 2…

Ronaldo resting, Isco’s 2 goals keeps Madrid on title track

By JOSEPH WILSON
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 12:37 pm 1 min read
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Francisco “Isco” Alarcon scored his second goal of the match in the 90th minute to salvage a 3-2 win for Real Madrid at Sporting Gijon on Saturday, keeping it on course for its first Spanish league title in five years.

Madrid was on the verge of a second consecutive draw when the Spain midfielder drilled a right-footed shot from just outside the area between goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar and his post.

Isco’s outstanding performance saved Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane from paying a heavy price for resting almost all his first-choice players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The hard-fought win at the relegation-threatened Sporting increased Madrid’s lead to six points over Barcelona, before the defending champions host Real Sociedad later.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Madrid, which has a game in hand, will host Barcelona next round in a “clasico” match that will go a long way to determining the league champion.

Before that game, both rivals will play the return legs of their Champions League quarterfinals. Madrid welcomes Bayern Munich on Tuesday leading the tie 2-1, while Barcelona must overturn a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Juventus on Wednesday.

Isco’s first goal was a superb solo effort in the 17th to cancel out Duje Cop’s opener for Sporting. Isco avoided three defenders inside a crowded area before lashing a left-footed strike just inside the top corner of the goal frame.

Sporting went back ahead through a header by Mikel Vesga, who had already set up Cop’s opener.

But Alvaro Morata headed Madrid level again in the 59th, and the pacesetters kept pushing until Isco scored the winner.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ronaldo resting, Isco's 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.