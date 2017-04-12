Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals recall Alexander, Junis…

Royals recall Alexander, Junis to help struggling bullpen

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 3:40 pm < a min read
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of moves to fortify their struggling bullpen, recalling left-hander Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha.

Both pitchers were available for the Royals’ game Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Kansas City’s relief corps has struggled mightily during a 2-5 start, nobody more than left-hander Matt Strahm. He was optioned to Omaha in an attempt to get the young reliever on track.

The Royals also optioned extra outfielder Terrance Gore to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Alexander made 17 appearances with the Royals last season and had thrown two scoreless innings at Omaha this season. Junis allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a start for Omaha last week.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals recall Alexander, Junis…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.