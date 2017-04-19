Sports Listen

Russell's HR caps 4-run…

Russell’s HR caps 4-run 9th as Cubs top Brewers 7-4

By MATT SCHOCH
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz that capped a four-run ninth inning and lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Wednesday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras’ RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell’s run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth.

Trying for his first four-out save this year, Feliz (0-2) struck out Javier Baez to strand a runner on third. But Jon Jay walked with one out in the ninth, took third on a single by pinch-hitter Miguel Montero and scored on Kris Bryant’s single.

Anthony Rizzo ground out, and Russell hit his second home run this season, a drive into the left-field bleachers.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth to win in relief of Kyle Hendricks, who tied his career-high with four walks in five innings. Travis Shaw and Jett Bandy homered off Hendricks, who finished third in the NL Cy Young Award voting last year.

Russell's HR caps 4-run…
