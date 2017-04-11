Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russia worried by slow…

Russia worried by slow ticket sales for Confederations Cup

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 11:07 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.

A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.

Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.

Topics:
All News Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russia worried by slow…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.