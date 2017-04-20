Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sabres clean house by…

Sabres clean house by firing GM Murray and coach Bylsma

By JOHN WAWROW
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.

Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.

After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sabres clean house by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.