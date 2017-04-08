Sports Listen

Sabres-Panthers Sums

April 8, 2017
Buffalo 0 0 0—0
Florida 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (hooking), 4:22.

Second Period_1, Florida, Bjugstad 7 (Smith, Vanek), 7:45. 2, Florida, Huberdeau 9 (Jagr), 17:03 (pp). Penalties_Smith, FLA, (high sticking), 1:46; Jagr, FLA, (hooking), 11:17; Kane, BUF, (high sticking), 15:22.

Third Period_3, Florida, Huberdeau 10 (Jagr), 5:55. Penalties_Rodrigues, BUF, (delay of game), 6:39; Ennis, BUF, (high sticking), 17:32.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-13-7_30. Florida 11-11-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 23-26-8 (37 shots-34 saves). Florida, Reimer 17-16-5 (30-30).

A_17,235 (17,040). T_2:22.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

