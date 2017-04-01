Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|100
|010
|000—2
|10
|2
|Miami
|001
|101
|00x—3
|11
|0
Norris, Ryan (3), Wilson (5), Ecker (6), Reininger (7), Moreno (8), and McCann; Chen, Koehler (4), Ramos (9), Marte (9), Guerra (11), and Ellis, Cabrera. W_Koehler 2-2. L_Ecker 0-1. Sv_Guerra.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|130
|000—4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|011
|201
|10x—6
|12
|1
Kuhl, Runzler (3), Glasnow (4), DuRapau (7), Kuchno (8), and Diaz, Stallings; Liriano, Bolsinger (4), Mayza (5), Stilson (6), Gonzalez (7), Isaacs (8), Shafer (9), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman, Reeves. W_Stilson 1-0. L_Glasnow 1-2. Sv_Shafer. HRs_Tellez, Upton Jr..
___
|CIF
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|103
|01x—5
|12
|0
Castillo, Herget (6), Ehret (6), Stephens (7), Mella (8), and Brown; Garrett, Peralta (4), Wooten (6), Mitchell (8), Luetge (9), and Barnhart, Turner. W_Wooten 1-0. L_Herget 0-1. HRs_Schebler, Kivlehan, Turner.
___
|Boston
|020
|000
|011—4
|11
|0
|Washington
|200
|011
|000—4
|10
|3
Rodriguez, Kimbrel (4), Ross Jr. (5), Maddox (5), Kelly (6), Scott (6), Hembree (7), Abad (8), Callahan (9), Shepherd (9), and Vazquez, Leon, Butler; Scherzer, Gonzalez (10), Blanton (11), Kelley (12), Romero (12), Treinen (13), and Wieters, Lobaton.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|5
|1
|Texas
|140
|000
|00x—5
|7
|0
Hammel, Moylan (3), Vargas (4), Alburquerque (7), Hill (8), and Perez, Butera, Evans; Webster, Bass (5), Claiborne (7), Bibens-Dirkx (8), Dragmire (9), and Lucroy, Chirinos. W_Webster 2-0. L_Hammel 0-2. HRs_Butera.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|100
|000
|102—4
|7
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|201—5
|7
|0
Holland, Gonzalez (3), Swarzak (5), Bummer (6), Burdi (6), Ynoa (7), Walsh (9), and Narvaez, Smith; Nelson, Feliz (6), Marinez (7), Milone (8), Jungmann (9), Knebel (9), and Pina, Garcia, Bandy. W_Knebel 3-0. L_Ynoa 0-1. HRs_Cabrera, Abreu; Nieuwenhuis.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|400
|200—6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|000—3
|9
|1
Beede, Roth (5), Crick (6), Gomez (8), Moronta (9), and Hundley; Triggs, Neal (4), Alcantara (5), Castro (7), Valdez (9), and Vogt, Phegley. W_Beede 2-0. L_Triggs 1-3. Sv_Moronta. HRs_Ruggiano, Hundley.
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
Gallardo, Miranda (4), Altavilla (9), Fien (9), and Zunino, Ruiz, Marlette; Senzatela, Dunn (3), Estevez (3), Carle (4), Flemer (6), Jiminian (8), and Wolters, Bemboom. HRs_Arenado.
___