Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Miguel Castro to Frederick (Carolina).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed SS Xander Bogaerts on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Marco Hernandez from Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Barrett Astin to Louisville (IL). Assigned OF Tyler Goeddel outright to Louisville. Sent RHP Austin Brice to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Bronson Arroyo from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Ty Kelly for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Michael Taylor to Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Guthrie from Syracuse.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Re-signed OF Mike Montville. Signed OF Jeff Roy and INF Dylan Tice.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Desmond Trufant on a five-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned RW Deven Sideroff to San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G David Rittich from Stockton.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Sean McGuire from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wheeling (AHL).
IOWA WILD — Returned F A.J. Jenks to Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Rob Flick to South Carolina (ECHL).
ST. JOHN’S ICECAPS — Recalled F Guillaume Asselin from Brampton (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Tyler Soy to an amateur tryout agreement.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Daniel Maggio from Orlando (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Marco Roy from Alaska (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Florida LW Curt Gogol one game.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Added G Greg Ozubko as emergency backup.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Texas (AHL).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Michael Zipp.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Parker Reno and Derek Docken.
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Cody Wydo to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Added G Dave Desander as emergency backup.