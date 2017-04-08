Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Miguel Castro to Frederick (Carolina).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed SS Xander Bogaerts on the bereavement list. Recalled 2B Marco Hernandez from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Blaine Hardy to Toledo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Barrett Astin to Louisville (IL). Assigned OF Tyler Goeddel outright to Louisville. Sent RHP Austin Brice to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Bronson Arroyo from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Ty Kelly for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned OF Michael Taylor to Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jeremy Guthrie from Syracuse.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Re-signed OF Mike Montville. Signed OF Jeff Roy and INF Dylan Tice.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with CB Desmond Trufant on a five-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned RW Deven Sideroff to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL). Recalled G David Rittich from Stockton.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Sean McGuire from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wheeling (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Returned F A.J. Jenks to Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Rob Flick to South Carolina (ECHL).

ST. JOHN’S ICECAPS — Recalled F Guillaume Asselin from Brampton (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Tyler Soy to an amateur tryout agreement.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Daniel Maggio from Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Marco Roy from Alaska (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida LW Curt Gogol one game.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Added G Greg Ozubko as emergency backup.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Brandon Alderson to Texas (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Michael Zipp.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Parker Reno and Derek Docken.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Cody Wydo to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Added G Dave Desander as emergency backup.