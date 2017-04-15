Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Norfolk (IL). Traded RHP Oliver Drake to Milwaukee for cash. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment. Recalled RHP Alec Asher from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Melky Cabrera on paternity leave. Recalled OF Willy Garcia from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP William Cuevas from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from Salt Lake. Transferred LHP Andrew Heaney to the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Mark Canha to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Jaff Decker from Nashville. Transferred OF Jake Smolinski to the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded LHP Paul Fry to Baltimore for 2016-17 international signing bonus slot 105. Optioned LHP Dillon Overton to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Tony Zych from the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Mallex Smith on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Shane Peterson from Durham (IL). Transferred RHP Brad Boxberger to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated RHP Andrew Cashner and RHP Tanner Scheppers from the 10-day DL and assigned Scheppers outright to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day DL. Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Chris Coghlan from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Barrett Astin to Louisville (IL). Recalled OF Jesse Winker from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day DL. Placed OF Gerardo Parra on paternity leave. Recalled OF Raimel Tapia and RHP Shane Carle from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Fields to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated RHP Pedro Baez from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Wittgren to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled LHP Jarlin Garcia form Jacksonville (SL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP David Goforth for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Sam Acho to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Columbus Blue Jackets F Matt Clavert one game for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins F Tom Kuhnhacki.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Ondrej Kase to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Hunter Miska to an entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed G Evan Cowley to an amateur tryout agreement.