Senators-Bruins Sum

First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 1 (Karlsson, Smith), 7:15. 2, Ottawa, Brassard 2 (Stalberg, Ryan), 7:40.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Hoffman 2 (Brassard, Wideman), 3:42 (pp). 4, Boston, Acciari 1 (Nash, Liles), 6:05. 5, Boston, Backes 1 (Cross, Liles), 6:47. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Spooner, Mcavoy), 13:51 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_7, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Turris, Karlsson), 5:43 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-11-7-4_32. Boston 3-7-9-1_20.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 2-1 (20 shots-17 saves). Boston, Rask 1-2 (32-28).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_3:00.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brad Kovachik.