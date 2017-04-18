Senators-Bruins Sums

|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|1—4
|Boston
|0
|3
|0
|0—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 1 (Karlsson, Smith), 7:15. 2, Ottawa, Brassard 2 (Stalberg, Ryan), 7:40. Penalties_Backes, BOS, (interference), 2:27; Turris, OTT, (interference), 14:27.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Hoffman 2 (Brassard, Wideman), 3:42 (pp). 4, Boston, Acciari 1 (Nash, Liles), 6:05. 5, Boston, Backes 1 (Cross, Liles), 6:47. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Spooner, Mcavoy), 13:51 (pp). Penalties_Miller, BOS, (interference), 1:54; Turris, OTT, (tripping), 11:46; Phaneuf, OTT, (slashing), 13:36; Marchand, BOS, (cross checking), 16:24; Karlsson, OTT, (holding), 19:31; Vatrano, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:31.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Schaller, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:11; Methot, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:11.
Overtime_7, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Turris, Karlsson), 5:43 (pp). Penalties_Nash, BOS, (roughing), -10:-22.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-11-7-4_32. Boston 3-7-9-1_20.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 2-1 (20 shots-17 saves). Boston, Rask 1-2 (32-28).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_3:00.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brad Kovachik.