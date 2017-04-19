Senators-Bruins Sums

Ottawa 0 0 1—1 Boston 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_K.Miller, BOS, (holding), 11:09.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Burrows, OTT, (interference), 6:36; Moore, BOS, (holding), 14:02.

Third Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 3 (Karlsson, Brassard), 5:49. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Vatrano (too many men on the ice), 15:50.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-5-8_27. Boston 12-5-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 3-1 (22 shots-22 saves). Boston, Rask 1-3 (27-26).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:33.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.