Senators-Bruins Sums

|Ottawa
|0
|0
|1—1
|Boston
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_K.Miller, BOS, (holding), 11:09.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Burrows, OTT, (interference), 6:36; Moore, BOS, (holding), 14:02.
Third Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 3 (Karlsson, Brassard), 5:49. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Vatrano (too many men on the ice), 15:50.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-5-8_27. Boston 12-5-5_22.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 1.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 3-1 (22 shots-22 saves). Boston, Rask 1-3 (27-26).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:33.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Kiel Murchison.