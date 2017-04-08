Sens clinch 2nd place in Atlantic with 3-1 win over Rangers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Senators’ postseason opponent remains unknown at this point, but they have the luxury of resting players for Sunday’s final regular-season game against the New York Islanders.

Mike Hoffman, Derick Brassard and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 18 saves.

Mike Zibanejad scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots. The Rangers have lost back-to-back games. They have clinched the top wild-card spot in the East and will face the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs.