Shaqiri’s stunning goal ends losing streak for Stoke

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
STOKE, England (AP) — Stoke ended its four-game Premier League losing run in style with Xherdan Shaqiri’s stunning goal helping to ease any relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Hull on Saturday.

The Swiss fired into the top corner from 30 yards (meters) with 10 minutes remaining.

Midtable Stoke moved 11 points clear of a relegation zone, which 17th-placed Hull remains just two points above.

Still without an away success in the league since August, Marco Silva’s Hull had been level in the 51st minute when Harry Maguire canceled out Marko Arnautovic’s early opener.

Substitute Peter Crouch restored Stoke’s lead in the 66th before Shaqiri’s moment of magic.

His left-footed drive soared into the top corner to virtually assure Stoke’s Premier League status for another season.

The Associated Press

