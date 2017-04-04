Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharks Cs Thornton, Couture…

Sharks Cs Thornton, Couture remain sidelined by injuries

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture remain sidelined by injuries with no timeline for their return.

Couture has been out since he had several teeth knocked out when he was hit in the face with a puck in Nashville on March 25. Thornton hurt his left knee on Sunday in Vancouver.

Coach Peter DeBoer says he does expect both players back eventually but said they are both listed as day to day until they return. DeBoer says he has no timeframe for when that will be.

Couture has 25 goals and 27 assists. Thornton has seven goals and 43 assists.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The Sharks have clinched a playoff spot and are playing for positioning in the final three games of the regular season.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharks Cs Thornton, Couture…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.