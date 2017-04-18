Sports Listen

Soprano Nadine Sierra wins 2017 Richard Tucker Award

By VERENA DOBNIK
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Soprano Nadine Sierra has won the 2017 Richard Tucker Award, dubbed the Heisman Trophy of opera.

The 28-year-old Florida native is “an American singer at the threshold of a major international career,” according to the Richard Tucker Music Foundation. That’s the criteria for the award honoring Tucker, a Brooklyn-born tenor who died in 1975.

Sierra says the opera bug first bit her when she was 10, after she borrowed a video of Puccini’s “La Boheme” from a library in her hometown of Fort Lauderdale.

She never returned it. The soaring vocals inspired her own in a career that has taken her to New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera and Milan’s La Scala, among others. In September, she makes her debut at London’s Royal Opera House — singing “La Boheme.”

