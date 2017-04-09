Sports Listen

Sounders-Earthquakes, Sums

April 9, 2017
Seattle 0 1—1
San Jose 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 2, 84th minute. 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 2 (Urena), 91st.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; San Jose, David Bingham, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Godoy, San Jose, 33rd; Lodeiro, Seattle, 46th; Alashe, San Jose, 83rd.

Referee_Ricardo Salazar.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Chad Marshall, Roman Torres (Gustav Svensson, 15th); Osvaldo Alonso, Oniel Fisher (Alvaro Fernandez, 70th), Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp; Clint Dempsey (Jordy Delem, 88th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.

San Jose_David Bingham; Shaun Francis (Danny Hoesen, 88th), Nick Lima; Fatai Alashe, Darwin Ceren, Simon Dawkins (Cordell Cato, 66th), Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Shea Salinas, 81st), Florian Jungwirth; Marcos Urena, Chris Wondolowski.

