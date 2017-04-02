Sports Listen

South Carolina wins 1st national title, beats Miss St 67-55

By DOUG FEINBERG
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 8:15 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.

The victory in front of a sellout crowd came one day after the Gamecocks men’s basketball team lost in the Final Four in Phoenix.

Mississippi State had all the momentum on its side after a shocking win over UConn on Friday night that ended the Huskies’ record 111-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs couldn’t muster the same effort against their SEC rival. Morgan William, who had become the face of the tournament with the game-winner against the Huskies after a 41-point performance against Baylor, was held to just eight.

