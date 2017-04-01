Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 52 34 12 4 2 74 163 135
Fayetteville 52 35 15 1 1 72 168 119
Huntsville 53 33 15 2 3 71 191 156
Peoria 52 29 12 7 4 69 170 139
Mississippi 53 30 20 2 1 63 163 154
Knoxville 53 28 18 4 3 63 169 167
Pensacola 52 24 20 4 4 56 156 147
Columbus 52 20 28 2 2 44 141 184
Roanoke 53 16 28 7 2 41 152 205
Evansville 52 13 30 4 5 35 124 191

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 4, Columbus 2

Macon 6, Roanoke 5, SO

Huntsville 7, Evansville 4

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

