SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 53 35 12 4 2 76 167 138
Huntsville 54 33 15 2 4 72 194 160
Fayetteville 53 35 16 1 1 72 168 121
Peoria 53 30 12 7 4 71 172 139
Mississippi 53 30 20 2 1 63 163 154
Knoxville 54 28 19 4 3 63 171 172
Pensacola 53 25 20 4 4 58 161 149
Columbus 53 21 28 2 2 46 144 186
Roanoke 53 16 28 7 2 41 152 205
Evansville 53 13 31 4 5 35 126 194

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 3, Evansville 2

Macon 4, Huntsville 3, SO

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 2

Peoria 2, Fayetteville 0

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

