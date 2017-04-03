Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 54 35 13 4 2 76 168 142
Peoria 54 31 12 7 4 73 176 140
Huntsville 54 33 15 2 4 72 194 160
Fayetteville 54 35 17 1 1 72 169 125
Mississippi 54 31 20 2 1 65 167 156
Knoxville 54 28 19 4 3 63 171 172
Pensacola 54 26 20 4 4 60 165 150
Columbus 53 21 28 2 2 46 144 186
Roanoke 53 16 28 7 2 41 152 205
Evansville 54 13 32 4 5 35 128 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Mississippi 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 1

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement
Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Explosive ordnance disposal training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.