Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 10:55 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 55 36 13 4 2 78 172 143
Huntsville 55 34 15 2 4 74 196 161
Peoria 55 31 13 7 4 73 178 143
Fayetteville 55 35 17 2 1 73 170 127
Mississippi 55 32 20 2 1 67 170 158
Knoxville 55 28 20 4 3 63 171 177
Pensacola 55 27 20 4 4 62 170 150
Columbus 55 22 29 2 2 48 151 193
Roanoke 55 17 29 7 2 43 155 210
Evansville 55 13 32 4 6 36 133 204

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1, OT

Pensacola 5, Knoxville 0

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Macon 4, Roanoke 1

Columbus 6, Evansville 5, SO

Mississippi 3, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.