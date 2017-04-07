SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|55
|36
|13
|4
|2
|78
|172
|143
|Huntsville
|55
|34
|15
|2
|4
|74
|196
|161
|Peoria
|55
|31
|13
|7
|4
|73
|178
|143
|Fayetteville
|55
|35
|17
|2
|1
|73
|170
|127
|Mississippi
|55
|32
|20
|2
|1
|67
|170
|158
|Knoxville
|55
|28
|20
|4
|3
|63
|171
|177
|Pensacola
|55
|27
|20
|4
|4
|62
|170
|150
|Columbus
|54
|21
|29
|2
|2
|46
|145
|188
|Roanoke
|55
|17
|29
|7
|2
|43
|155
|210
|Evansville
|54
|13
|32
|4
|5
|35
|128
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Huntsville 2, Fayetteville 1, OT
Pensacola 5, Knoxville 0
Macon 4, Roanoke 1
Columbus at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Mississippi 3, Peoria 2
Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled