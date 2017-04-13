SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|56
|37
|13
|4
|2
|80
|178
|146
|Peoria
|56
|32
|13
|7
|4
|75
|182
|145
|Fayetteville
|56
|36
|17
|2
|1
|75
|174
|130
|Huntsville
|56
|34
|16
|2
|4
|74
|199
|165
|Mississippi
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|172
|162
|Knoxville
|56
|29
|20
|4
|3
|65
|175
|178
|Pensacola
|56
|27
|21
|4
|4
|62
|171
|154
|Columbus
|56
|22
|30
|2
|2
|48
|153
|198
|Roanoke
|56
|17
|30
|7
|2
|43
|158
|216
|Evansville
|56
|14
|32
|4
|6
|38
|138
|206
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Peoria 4, Knoxville 1
Macon 1, Columbus 0
Huntsville 4, Mississippi 2
Macon 6, Columbus 3
Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Huntsville , 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled