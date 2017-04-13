Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 10:48 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 56 37 13 4 2 80 178 146
Peoria 56 32 13 7 4 75 182 145
Fayetteville 56 36 17 2 1 75 174 130
Huntsville 56 34 16 2 4 74 199 165
Mississippi 56 32 21 2 1 67 172 162
Knoxville 56 29 20 4 3 65 175 178
Pensacola 56 27 21 4 4 62 171 154
Columbus 56 22 30 2 2 48 153 198
Roanoke 56 17 30 7 2 43 158 216
Evansville 56 14 32 4 6 38 138 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria 4, Knoxville 1

Macon 1, Columbus 0

Huntsville 4, Mississippi 2

Thursday’s Games

Macon 6, Columbus 3

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

