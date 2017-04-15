Springer’s 2-run homer completes Astros comeback vs A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning after Nori Aoki put Houston ahead with one of his two RBIs, and the Astros rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-6 on Saturday.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull combined to pitch six hitless innings for Oakland, which led 5-0 before allowing two runs on two errors in the sixth to start Houston’s rally.

Aoki singled against Liam Hendricks leading off the seventh for Houston’s first hit of the game and later scored on Alex Bregman’s single. Springer also scored that inning on a fielder’s choice.

In the eighth, Josh Reddick scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-5 and Aoki hit a sacrifice fly for a one-run lead. After Jake Marisnick’s infield single, Springer homered to left for an 8-5 edge.

Will Harris (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh to pick up the win. Santiago Casilla (0-1) took the loss.