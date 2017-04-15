Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Springer's 2-run homer completes…

Springer’s 2-run homer completes Astros comeback vs A’s

By RICK EYMER
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 8:22 pm < a min read
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning after Nori Aoki put Houston ahead with one of his two RBIs, and the Astros rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-6 on Saturday.

Sean Manaea and Ryan Dull combined to pitch six hitless innings for Oakland, which led 5-0 before allowing two runs on two errors in the sixth to start Houston’s rally.

Aoki singled against Liam Hendricks leading off the seventh for Houston’s first hit of the game and later scored on Alex Bregman’s single. Springer also scored that inning on a fielder’s choice.

In the eighth, Josh Reddick scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-5 and Aoki hit a sacrifice fly for a one-run lead. After Jake Marisnick’s infield single, Springer homered to left for an 8-5 edge.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Will Harris (1-0) struck out two in a scoreless seventh to pick up the win. Santiago Casilla (0-1) took the loss.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Springer's 2-run homer completes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.