Spurs-Mavericks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 10:46 pm < a min read
SAN ANTONIO (102)

Anderson 4-10 1-4 9, Bertans 7-13 0-0 19, Dedmon 5-10 0-1 10, Mills 1-7 0-0 2, Simmons 5-19 2-4 12, Lee 6-16 4-4 16, Anthony 2-2 3-6 7, Forbes 10-19 3-3 27. Totals 40-96 13-22 102.

DALLAS (89)

Barnes 3-6 1-2 8, Noel 4-6 0-0 8, Nowitzki 4-6 0-0 8, Ferrell 4-13 2-2 11, Matthews 3-5 0-0 6, Uthoff 2-9 0-0 4, Brussino 3-8 0-0 7, Finney-Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Powell 5-9 0-2 12, Hammons 0-2 0-0 0, Mejri 3-6 0-0 6, Harris 3-3 0-0 7, Barea 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 38-88 5-8 89.

San Antonio 21 29 25 27—102
Dallas 26 35 8 20— 89

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-29 (Bertans 5-9, Forbes 4-9, Anderson 0-1, Mills 0-4, Simmons 0-6), Dallas 8-27 (Barea 2-5, Powell 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Harris 1-1, Brussino 1-2, Ferrell 1-6, Uthoff 0-1, Nowitzki 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 58 (Dedmon, Lee 13), Dallas 44 (Noel 9). Assists_San Antonio 25 (Forbes 6), Dallas 26 (Barea 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 11, Dallas 17. A_20,133 (19,200).

