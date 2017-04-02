Sports Listen

Stars-Lightning Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:00 pm < a min read
Dallas 0 2 1—3
Tampa Bay 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Erne 2 (Sustr, Gourde), 11:27.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Smith 3 (Spezza, Lindell), 1:49. 3, Dallas, Spezza 14 (Klingberg, Lindell), 10:57. 4, Tampa Bay, Coburn 4 (Stralman, Palat), 19:42.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Point 14 (Dotchin, Palat), 5:43. 6, Tampa Bay, Palat 17 (Kucherov, Drouin), 13:27 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Erne 3 (Namestnikov, Johnson), 14:37. 8, Dallas, Ritchie 15 (Shore, Lindell), 16:40. 9, Tampa Bay, Stralman 5, 19:58.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-7-10_26. Tampa Bay 8-6-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 1 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 21-24-7 (24 shots-19 saves). Tampa Bay, Budaj 30-21-3 (26-23).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.

