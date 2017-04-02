Sports Listen

Steen, Perron lead Blues to 4-1 win over Predators

By WARREN MAYES
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 7:05 pm < a min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alexander Steen scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Sunday.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Joel Edmundson also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 35 shots as St. Louis earned at least at point for the ninth straight game (7-0-2). Allen improved to 9-1-2 with two shutouts and 16 goals allowed his past 12 starts.

Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves. The Predators had won four of the last five meetings with St. Louis before taking a loss that kept them from earning a playoff spot. Nashville needed one point in the game to clinch a berth, but can still qualify if Los Angeles doesn’t win against Arizona later Sunday.

