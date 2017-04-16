Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stevens: Thomas 'intention to…

Stevens: Thomas ‘intention to play’ after sister’s death

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says it is point guard Isaiah Thomas’ “intention to play” Sunday in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago Bulls, a day after his sister was killed in a car accident.

Stevens said Thomas went through the pregame shootaround, but added he’s been emotional and it’s up to him to decide whether he ultimately plays. Thomas received word that younger sister Chyna Thomas died early Saturday in a one-car interstate accident in their home state of Washington. She was 22.

The Celtics’ All-Star guard was informed of her death following the team’s practice Saturday afternoon.

Since then, condolences have poured in from around the league, from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and various players and friends.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Thomas grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and starred at the University of Washington.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stevens: Thomas 'intention to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.