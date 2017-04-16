Stevens: Thomas ‘intention to play’ after sister’s death

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says it is point guard Isaiah Thomas’ “intention to play” Sunday in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago Bulls, a day after his sister was killed in a car accident.

Stevens said Thomas went through the pregame shootaround, but added he’s been emotional and it’s up to him to decide whether he ultimately plays. Thomas received word that younger sister Chyna Thomas died early Saturday in a one-car interstate accident in their home state of Washington. She was 22.

The Celtics’ All-Star guard was informed of her death following the team’s practice Saturday afternoon.

Since then, condolences have poured in from around the league, from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and various players and friends.

Thomas grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and starred at the University of Washington.