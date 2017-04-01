Sports Listen

Stolarz stops 26 shots in relief, Flyers beat Devils 3-0

By CHUCK GORMLEY
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 shots to earn his second shutout after replacing Michael Neuvirth early in the first period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 Saturday night.

Neuvirth left the game after collapsing in his crease 7 1/2 minutes into the game. He was carted off the ice on a stretch and later taken to Pennsylvania Hospital, where he was “awake and alert,” according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth stopped all six shots he faced.

Brayden Schenn, Colin McDonald and Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight game to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. Philadelphia remained six points behind Boston for the second wild card playoff spot in the East with four games remaining for each team.

Cory Schneider stopped 38 shots for the Devils, who lost their sixth straight.

