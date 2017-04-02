Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Allegheny 8, Kenyon 5
Army 5, Lafayette 4
Bryant 8, Sacred Heart 5
Canisius 11, Monmouth (N.J.) 10
Cortland 4, Brockport 1
Davis & Elkins 6, Salem International 3
Farmingdale 10, Old Westbury 9
Fordham 5, La Salle 2
Ithaca 4, Stevens Tech 2
Manhattan 5, Siena 4
Maryland 6, Rutgers 1
Mitchell 7, Becker 1
Moravian 15, Juniata 2
Niagara 7, St. Peter’s 0
Northeastern 5, Towson 3
Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, Glenville St. 0
Penn 4, Harvard 0
Princeton 3, Brown 2
Rhode Island 6, Saint Louis 4
Rochester 5, Clarkson 1
Rowan 4, Ramapo 0
St. John Fisher 19, SUNY Canton 7
St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 13, Purchase 3
St. Lawrence 5, Bard 4
Stevenson 4, Albright 0
Stockton 12-14, Montclair St. 5-5
Stony Brook 8, Albany 3
Susquehanna 7, Catholic 2
Utica 6, Wells 4
Wells 8, Utica 2
Wesleyan (Conn.) 4, Hamilton 0
Wheaton (Mass.) 8, S. Maine 6
Wilmington (Del.) 8, Goldey-Beacom 2
Yale 7, Cornell 2
Augusta 9, Catawba 6
Barton 2, Pfeiffer 1
Campbell 3, Charlestong Southern 2
Campbellsville 10, Lindsey Wilson 6
Clemson 13, Georgia Tech 6
E. Kentucky 3, UT-Martin 0
FAU 8, Rice 2
FIU 6, UAB 2
Georgetown (Ky.) 10, Pikeville 5
Indiana-Southeast 9, Brescia 6
Jacksonville St. 4, Murray St. 3
Keiser 1, Edward Waters 0
Limestone 3, Emmanuel 0
High Point 12, Gardner-Webb 7
Louisville 4, Virginia 3
Maryville (Tenn.) 14, Berea 2
North Carolina 9, Florida St. 7
N.C. State 9, Notre Dame 2
Old Dominion 3, Charlotte 0
Pittsburgh 6, Duke 2
Reinhardt 6, Montreat 4
Richmond 5, UNC Asheville 3
South Florida 7, Tulane 5
Southern Miss. 13, W. Kentucky 1
Spring Hill 15, Lane 2
Texas Southern 3, Nicholls 2
UConn 5, East Carolina 1
UNC-Greensboro 12, ETSU 3
VCU 10, George Washington 2
Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3
Wake Forest 9, Miami 0
Adrian 3-4, Kalamazoo 1-1
Aquinas 4, Siena Heights 2
Buffalo 9, Kent St. 2
Chicago 1, Wis.-Superior 0
Concordia (Mich.) 13, Marygrove 1
Concordia (Moor.) 5, Macalester 3
Denison 3, Wabash 2
E. Michigan 4, Butler 0
Edgewood 6, Dominican (Ill.) 3
Grand View 3-4, Mount Mercy 1-2
Grinnell 7, Illinois Coll. 5
Indiana Tech 8, Lawrence Tech 0
Nebraska 1, Indiana 1, tie, 11 innings
Northwestern Ohio 17, Lourdes 0
Northwood 8, Hillsdale 1
Peru st. at Clarke, 2, ppd.
Saginaw Valley St. 7, Lake Erie 6
St. Cloud St. 3, Upper Iowa 0
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 4, Wis.-Oshkosh 1
Valley City St. 11, Winnipeg 1
Waldorf 22, Dakota St. 6
Washington (Mo.) 7, Emory 5
Wis.-Platteville 14, Illinois Tech 10
Xavier 15, Fairleigh Dickinson 3
Oral Roberts 1, W. Illinois 0, 10 innings
New Mexico 6, Fresno St. 2
N. Colorado 12, Grand Canyon 2
Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, CS Bakersfield 2