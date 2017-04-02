Sports Listen

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 7:20 pm 1 min read
EAST

Allegheny 8, Kenyon 5

Army 5, Lafayette 4

Bryant 8, Sacred Heart 5

Canisius 11, Monmouth (N.J.) 10

Cortland 4, Brockport 1

Davis & Elkins 6, Salem International 3

Farmingdale 10, Old Westbury 9

Fordham 5, La Salle 2

Ithaca 4, Stevens Tech 2

Manhattan 5, Siena 4

Maryland 6, Rutgers 1

Mitchell 7, Becker 1

Moravian 15, Juniata 2

Niagara 7, St. Peter’s 0

Northeastern 5, Towson 3

Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, Glenville St. 0

Penn 4, Harvard 0

Princeton 3, Brown 2

Rhode Island 6, Saint Louis 4

Rochester 5, Clarkson 1

Rowan 4, Ramapo 0

St. John Fisher 19, SUNY Canton 7

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 13, Purchase 3

St. Lawrence 5, Bard 4

Stevenson 4, Albright 0

Stockton 12-14, Montclair St. 5-5

Stony Brook 8, Albany 3

Susquehanna 7, Catholic 2

Utica 6, Wells 4

Wells 8, Utica 2

Wesleyan (Conn.) 4, Hamilton 0

Wheaton (Mass.) 8, S. Maine 6

Wilmington (Del.) 8, Goldey-Beacom 2

Yale 7, Cornell 2

SOUTH

Augusta 9, Catawba 6

Barton 2, Pfeiffer 1

Campbell 3, Charlestong Southern 2

Campbellsville 10, Lindsey Wilson 6

Clemson 13, Georgia Tech 6

E. Kentucky 3, UT-Martin 0

FAU 8, Rice 2

FIU 6, UAB 2

Georgetown (Ky.) 10, Pikeville 5

Indiana-Southeast 9, Brescia 6

Jacksonville St. 4, Murray St. 3

Keiser 1, Edward Waters 0

Limestone 3, Emmanuel 0

High Point 12, Gardner-Webb 7

Louisville 4, Virginia 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 14, Berea 2

North Carolina 9, Florida St. 7

N.C. State 9, Notre Dame 2

Old Dominion 3, Charlotte 0

Pittsburgh 6, Duke 2

Reinhardt 6, Montreat 4

Richmond 5, UNC Asheville 3

South Florida 7, Tulane 5

Southern Miss. 13, W. Kentucky 1

Spring Hill 15, Lane 2

Texas Southern 3, Nicholls 2

UConn 5, East Carolina 1

UNC-Greensboro 12, ETSU 3

VCU 10, George Washington 2

Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3

Wake Forest 9, Miami 0

MIDWEST

Adrian 3-4, Kalamazoo 1-1

Aquinas 4, Siena Heights 2

Buffalo 9, Kent St. 2

Chicago 1, Wis.-Superior 0

Concordia (Mich.) 13, Marygrove 1

Concordia (Moor.) 5, Macalester 3

Denison 3, Wabash 2

E. Michigan 4, Butler 0

Edgewood 6, Dominican (Ill.) 3

Grand View 3-4, Mount Mercy 1-2

Grinnell 7, Illinois Coll. 5

Indiana Tech 8, Lawrence Tech 0

Nebraska 1, Indiana 1, tie, 11 innings

Northwestern Ohio 17, Lourdes 0

Northwood 8, Hillsdale 1

Peru st. at Clarke, 2, ppd.

Saginaw Valley St. 7, Lake Erie 6

St. Cloud St. 3, Upper Iowa 0

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 4, Wis.-Oshkosh 1

Valley City St. 11, Winnipeg 1

Waldorf 22, Dakota St. 6

Washington (Mo.) 7, Emory 5

Wis.-Platteville 14, Illinois Tech 10

Xavier 15, Fairleigh Dickinson 3

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 1, W. Illinois 0, 10 innings

New Mexico 6, Fresno St. 2

N. Colorado 12, Grand Canyon 2

FAR WEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, CS Bakersfield 2

