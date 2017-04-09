Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Adelphi 6, Assumption 2
Baruch 7, Maine-Presque Isle 2
Case Western 15, NYU 4
Castleton 14, Clark U. 6
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Clarkson 5, RPI 0
Colby-Sawyer 3, Husson 2
Cortland 5, Oneonta 0
Davidson 8, La Salle 7
Emory 10, Brandeis 0
Endicott 5, Nichols 0
Farmingdale 8, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 2
Hofstra 11, Towson 5
Lehman 11, CCNY 5
LIU Post 3, Bridgeport 2, 11 innings
Middlebury 2, Curry 0
New England Coll. 6, Thomas (Maine) 1
Penn College 15, Penn St.-Berks 6
Purchase 9-5, Old Westbury 4-2
Rhode Island 8, St. Bonaventure 4
Rider 28, St. Peter’s 4
Rowan 9, Stockton 8
Rutgers-Newark 11, N.J. City 3
St. John Fisher 7, St. Lawrence 4
St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 7, SUNY Maritime 0
Skidmore 8, Bard 0
S. Maine 16, W. Connecticut 2
Union (N.Y.) 2, Rochester 1
Wentworth 5, W. New England 3
WVU Tech 6, Indiana Southeast 2
Alice Lloyd 4, Hiwassee 3
Austin Peay 10, Belmont 8
Campbellsville 4-5, Georgetown (Ky.) 1-2
Charlotte 11, Florida Atlantic 5
Chowan 24-18, Lincoln (Pa.) 4-6
Cincinnati-Clermont 15, Berea 10
Clemson 8, Virginia Tech 3
Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-4, Lindsey Wilson 2-2
Cumberland (Tenn.) 11, Georgia Gwinnett 7
Hendrix 10, Centre 7
High Point 9, Campbell 7
Lincoln Memorial 19, Carson-Newman 7
Lipscomb 8, North Florida 1
Louisville 7, Wake Forest 5
Md.-Eastern Shore 7, Coppin St. 4
Miami 7, Duke 0
Middle Tennessee 17, Old Dominion 6, 7 innings
Milligan 4, Bluefield South 3
NC State 8, Florida St. 4
North Greenville 14, King (Tenn.) 3
Notre Dame 9, Georgia Tech 6
Rhodes 13, Sewanee 6
Rose-Hulman 7, Transylvania 2
SC-Aiken 6, Augusta 1
St. Andrews 9, Montreat 8
Tampa 7, Tusculum 4
Union (Tenn.) 6, Lee 5
UT-Martin 18, Morehead St. 6
Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 3
W. Carolina 11, ETSU 6
Central Methodist 19-3, Benedictine (Kan.) 6-4
Cincinnati 11, Tulane 1
Clarke 16-2, Grand View 7-6,
Concordia (Neb.) 3-7, Doane 0-6
Cornell (Iowa) 20, Illinois Coll. 9
Hastings 12, Mount Marty 0
Indianapolis 16, McKendree 4
Jamestown at Manitoba, ccd.
Mary 3, Upper Iowa 1
Peru St. 15-5, Mount Mercy 2-2
Rochester (Mich.) 4, Aquinas 2
Siena Heights 8, Lourdes 0
Trine 3-3 Alma 2-8
Wayne St. (Mich.) 7, Ashland 5
New Mexico St. 15, Texas Rio Grande Valley 5
New Mexico 5, San Jose St. 5, tie