Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's College Baseball Scores

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 10:48 pm 1 min read
Share
EAST

Adelphi 6, Assumption 2

Baruch 7, Maine-Presque Isle 2

Case Western 15, NYU 4

Castleton 14, Clark U. 6

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Clarkson 5, RPI 0

Colby-Sawyer 3, Husson 2

Cortland 5, Oneonta 0

Davidson 8, La Salle 7

Emory 10, Brandeis 0

Endicott 5, Nichols 0

Farmingdale 8, St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 2

Hofstra 11, Towson 5

Lehman 11, CCNY 5

LIU Post 3, Bridgeport 2, 11 innings

Middlebury 2, Curry 0

New England Coll. 6, Thomas (Maine) 1

Penn College 15, Penn St.-Berks 6

Purchase 9-5, Old Westbury 4-2

Rhode Island 8, St. Bonaventure 4

Rider 28, St. Peter’s 4

Rowan 9, Stockton 8

Rutgers-Newark 11, N.J. City 3

St. John Fisher 7, St. Lawrence 4

St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 7, SUNY Maritime 0

Skidmore 8, Bard 0

S. Maine 16, W. Connecticut 2

Union (N.Y.) 2, Rochester 1

Wentworth 5, W. New England 3

WVU Tech 6, Indiana Southeast 2

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 4, Hiwassee 3

Austin Peay 10, Belmont 8

Campbellsville 4-5, Georgetown (Ky.) 1-2

Charlotte 11, Florida Atlantic 5

Chowan 24-18, Lincoln (Pa.) 4-6

Cincinnati-Clermont 15, Berea 10

Clemson 8, Virginia Tech 3

Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-4, Lindsey Wilson 2-2

Cumberland (Tenn.) 11, Georgia Gwinnett 7

Hendrix 10, Centre 7

High Point 9, Campbell 7

Lincoln Memorial 19, Carson-Newman 7

Lipscomb 8, North Florida 1

Louisville 7, Wake Forest 5

Md.-Eastern Shore 7, Coppin St. 4

Miami 7, Duke 0

Middle Tennessee 17, Old Dominion 6, 7 innings

Milligan 4, Bluefield South 3

NC State 8, Florida St. 4

North Greenville 14, King (Tenn.) 3

Notre Dame 9, Georgia Tech 6

Rhodes 13, Sewanee 6

Rose-Hulman 7, Transylvania 2

SC-Aiken 6, Augusta 1

St. Andrews 9, Montreat 8

Tampa 7, Tusculum 4

Union (Tenn.) 6, Lee 5

UT-Martin 18, Morehead St. 6

Virginia 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winston-Salem 11-6, Bluefield St. 3-1

W. Carolina 11, ETSU 6

MIDWEST

Central Methodist 19-3, Benedictine (Kan.) 6-4

Cincinnati 11, Tulane 1

Clarke 16-2, Grand View 7-6,

Concordia (Neb.) 3-7, Doane 0-6

Cornell (Iowa) 20, Illinois Coll. 9

Hastings 12, Mount Marty 0

Indianapolis 16, McKendree 4

Jamestown at Manitoba, ccd.

Mary 3, Upper Iowa 1

Peru St. 15-5, Mount Mercy 2-2

Rochester (Mich.) 4, Aquinas 2

Siena Heights 8, Lourdes 0

Trine 3-3 Alma 2-8

Wayne St. (Mich.) 7, Ashland 5

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. 15, Texas Rio Grande Valley 5

FAR WEST

New Mexico 5, San Jose St. 5, tie

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sunday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.