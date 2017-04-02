Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP Wade Miley, OF Anthony Santander and RHP Chris Tillman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned LHP Jayson Aquino and RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Dariel Alvarez from Norfolk to Delmarva (SAL) and RHP Jason Garcia from Norfolk to Bowie (EL). Returned Rule 5 pick OF Aneury Tavarez to Boston. Selected the contract of OF Craig Gentry from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Juan Minaya, LHP Carlos Rodon and OF Charlie Tilson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contracts of INF Cody Asche, C Geovany Soto and RHP Anthony Swarzak from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day DL. Placed INF Jason Kipnis and OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 15-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Released LHP Tim Cooney. Assigned LHP Tyler Olson, C Erik Kratz, 1B Chris Colabello and OF Daniel Robertson to Columbus (IL). Selected the contracts of INF Yandy Diaz and UT Michael Martinez from Columbus. Agreed to terms with C Roberto Perez on a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Jorge Soler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled INF/OF Hunter Dozier from Omaha (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Moylan from Omaha.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHPs Austin Adams and Kirby Yates for assignment. Placed RHPs Vicente Campos and Huston Street, LHP Andrew Heaney and INF Luis Valbuena on the 10-day DL and RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day DL, all retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contracts of RHPs Bud Norris, Blake Parker and Yusmeiro Petit from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Glen Perkins on the 60-day DL. Optioned 1B Kennys Vargas to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of C Chris Gimenez from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Kozma and selected him to the 25-man roster. Placed INF Didi Gregorius on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, and INF Tyler Austin on the 60-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ross Detwiler on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly, INF Shawn O’Malley and RHPs Steve Cishek, Shae Simmons, Rob Whalen and Tony Zych on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Lowe on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Wilson Ramos and RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day DL. Designated OF Nick Franklin for assignment. Selected the contracts of OF Peter Bourjos, 1B Rickie Weeks Jr., RP Tommy Hunter and C Jesus Sucre from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dillon Gee and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 60-day DL. Placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, and INF Hanser Alberto, 3B Adrian Beltre, C Brett Nicholas and RHPs Tyson Ross and Tanner Scheppers, retroactive to Thursday.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Roberto Osuna on the 10-day DL. Released OF Melvin Upton Jr. Designated RHP Mike Bolsinger for assignment. Recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of C Jarrod Saltalamacchia from Buffalo. Agreed to terms with OF Chris Coghlan on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned INF Rio Ruiz to Gwinnett (IL). Reassigned RHP David Hernandez and C Blake Lalli to Gwinnett. Placed RHPs Mauricio Cabrera, Armando Rivera and Dan Winkler and INF/OF Micah Johnson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contracts of LHP Eric O’Flaherty and OF Emilio Bonifacio from Gwinnett. Recalled C Anthony Recker from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Anthony Desclafani on the 10-day DL and RHP Nick Travieso on the 60-day DL. Placed RHPs Austin Brice and Nefi Ogando and C Devin Mesoraco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Reassigned RHP Bronson Arroyo to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF Patrick Kivelhan from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Miguel Casto for assignment. Placed RHPs Jairo Diaz and Chad Qualls, LHP Chris Rusin, C Tom Murphy, INF Ian Desmond and OF David Dahl on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of LHP Kyle Freeland from Hartford (EL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir, OF Andre Ethier and RHPs Pedro Baez, Josh Ravin and Brock Stewart on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, LHP Jeff Locke and INF Martin Prado on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of 1B Tyler Moore from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Tyler Cravy to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reassigned C Rene Garcia, INFs Ivan De Jesus Jr. and Eric Sogard and RHP Rob Scahill to Colorado Springs. Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Hughes on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the restricted list. Placed OFs Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo, RHP Seth Lugo, INF David Wright and LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of INF Ty Kelly from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Zach Elfin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF/OF Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned Cs Jacob Stallings and Jackson Williams and OF Danny Ortiz to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Yadier Molina on a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Trevor Brown and OF Mac Williamson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday, and LHP Will Smith on the 60-day DL. Designated RHPs Ray Black and Ian Gardeck for assignment. Optioned LHPs Steven Okert and Josh Osich, INF Kelby Tomlinson and RHP Albert Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned RHP Roberto Gomez, LHP Michael Roth, C Tim Federowicz, INF Jae-Gyun Hwang and OF Justin Ruggiano to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Joe Ross to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned RHP Jeremy Guthrie to minor league camp.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Conner Porter.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Spencer Navin.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed LHP Scott Senald. Released OF Jesus Solorzano.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Jeff Dally to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Craig Massey.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Alex Viera.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Qahington G John Wall $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating following a game on March 31.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a multiyear contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Alex Poythress from Fort Wayne (NBADL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F John Quenneville to Albany (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Mike Brodzinski from San Jose (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Kevin Tansey from Missouri (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Tylor Spink to Toledo (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Martin Ouellette from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ALASKA ACES — Released G Brad Reed as emergency backup.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Steven Summerhays.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Will Merchant to Texas (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Signed F Filip Rydstrom to an amateur tryout agreement.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Claimed D Kyle Pereira off waivers from Florida. Signed F Michael Pontarelli to an amateur tryout agreement.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Blake Thompson to an amateur tryout agreement.

READING ROYALS — Added G Justin Kowalkoski as emergency backup.