Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Joey Rickard on the 10-day DL. Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Edwin Jackson on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Noe Ramirez to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the bereavement list.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Pelfrey and OF Ryan Raburn on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 2B Jason Kipnis to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Tanner Scheppers to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP J.P. Powell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo. Transferred RHP Bo Schultz to the 60-day DL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP German Marquez to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS Adeiny Hechavaria on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS J.T. Riddle from New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Damien Magnifico for assignment. Optioned LHP Brent Suter to Colorado Springs (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP David Goforth from Colorado Springs.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Paul Sewald from Las Vegas (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Zach Lee from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Jeremy Guthrie for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Albers from Syracuse (IL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson and G David Rittich to Stockton (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens and F Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Announced coach Lindy Ruff will not return next season. Reassigned D Julius Honka and Fs Jason Dickerson, Remi Elie, Denis Gurianov, Mark McNeill and Gemel Smith to Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL) on an emergency basis.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Garrett Mitchell and Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Jim O’Brien four games.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Greg Ozubko as emergency backup.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Stockton (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Joe Houk and Fs Allan McPherson and Angelo Miceli to Texas (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Released Fs Filip Rydstrom and Austin Hervey.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Mike Sgroi.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released Fs Matt Pohlkamp and Michael Leone.