Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Joey Rickard on the 10-day DL. Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with RHP Edwin Jackson on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Noe Ramirez to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the bereavement list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Pelfrey and OF Ryan Raburn on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 2B Jason Kipnis to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Tanner Scheppers to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP J.P. Powell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo. Transferred RHP Bo Schultz to the 60-day DL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP German Marquez to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS Adeiny Hechavaria on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS J.T. Riddle from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Damien Magnifico for assignment. Optioned LHP Brent Suter to Colorado Springs (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP David Goforth from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Paul Sewald from Las Vegas (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Zach Lee from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Jeremy Guthrie for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Matt Albers from Syracuse (IL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rasmus Andersson and G David Rittich to Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens and F Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Announced coach Lindy Ruff will not return next season. Reassigned D Julius Honka and Fs Jason Dickerson, Remi Elie, Denis Gurianov, Mark McNeill and Gemel Smith to Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL) on an emergency basis.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Garrett Mitchell and Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Jim O’Brien four games.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Greg Ozubko as emergency backup.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Stockton (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Joe Houk and Fs Allan McPherson and Angelo Miceli to Texas (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Released Fs Filip Rydstrom and Austin Hervey.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Mike Sgroi.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released Fs Matt Pohlkamp and Michael Leone.