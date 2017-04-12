Suns-Kings, Box

Sports Listen

PHOENIX (104)

Warren 6-19 1-2 14, Jones 3-9 3-5 10, Chriss 8-19 4-8 22, Len 2-7 0-0 4, Ulis 10-25 4-6 27, Millsap 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 7-10 0-0 14, Bender 2-11 1-1 5, Price 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 41-109 14-24 104.

SACRAMENTO (129)

Labissiere 3-7 6-8 12, Cauley-Stein 6-12 1-2 13, Lawson 6-10 9-10 22, McLemore 3-7 7-9 13, Hield 12-20 2-3 30, Tolliver 2-4 6-7 12, Papagiannis 5-9 3-4 13, Galloway 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 43-83 34-43 129.

Phoenix 25 14 38 27—104
Sacramento 28 30 39 32—129

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-30 (Ulis 3-8, Chriss 2-6, Warren 1-2, Jones 1-3, Price 1-4, Bender 0-7), Sacramento 9-19 (Hield 4-8, Temple 2-2, Tolliver 2-4, Lawson 1-1, McLemore 0-2, Galloway 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 48 (Williams 11), Sacramento 55 (Lawson 11). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Ulis 6), Sacramento 28 (Lawson 12). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Sacramento 23. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second, Bender, Chriss, Phoenix team, Papagiannis. A_17,608 (17,500).

