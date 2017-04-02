Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suns-Trail Blazers, Box

Suns-Trail Blazers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 12:28 am < a min read
Share
PHOENIX (117)

Warren 10-17 3-4 25, Chriss 7-10 4-4 19, Len 5-6 2-2 12, Ulis 4-11 3-4 11, Booker 10-25 11-14 31, Dudley 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 4-7 1-2 9, Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-84 26-32 117.

PORTLAND (130)

Harkless 5-8 3-3 13, Leonard 1-5 4-4 7, Vonleh 6-8 0-0 12, Lillard 7-16 13-13 31, McCollum 10-19 4-4 29, Aminu 5-11 1-2 12, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Napier 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 6-11 4-5 18, Crabbe 2-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 29-31 130.

Phoenix 21 32 34 30—117
Portland 37 26 34 33—130

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 3-10 (Warren 2-2, Chriss 1-2, Dudley 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Booker 0-4), Portland 15-37 (McCollum 5-6, Lillard 4-11, Turner 2-3, Crabbe 2-6, Leonard 1-4, Aminu 1-4, Harkless 0-1, Napier 0-1, Connaughton 0-1). Fouled Out_Len. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Chriss 13), Portland 41 (Vonleh 13). Assists_Phoenix 17 (Booker 7), Portland 21 (Lillard, McCollum 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 26, Portland 23. Technicals_Warren, Phoenix coach Earl Watson. A_18,915 (19,980).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suns-Trail Blazers, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.