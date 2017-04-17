Sports Listen

Suzuki returns to Seattle as member of 3,000-hit club

By JIM HOEHN
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 11:20 pm < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki received a rousing ovation Monday for his first at-bat in Safeco Field as a member of the 3,000-hit club.

The Japanese star spent his first 11 1/2 American seasons with Seattle, getting 2,533 hits before heading to the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

He batted ninth for Miami on Monday in his first appearance at Safeco since June 12, 2014, when he was with the Yankees.

With the Mariners leading 3-0, Suzuki grounded out to second to end the third inning.

The 43-year-old got his 3,000th career hit last season, and the Mariners had a pregame video tribute for him on the scoreboard, followed by an introduction at home plate with several former Seattle teammates. Suzuki also had 1,278 hits in nine seasons in Japan.

Suzuki entered with one hit in 12 at-bats this season.

