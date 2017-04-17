Sports Listen

Tebow in the minors: .176 average, with 9 RBIs, 9 strikeouts

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 9:34 am 1 min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An update on Tim Tebow’s first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set at home against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads and then a four-game road series against the Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets.

Tebow played six of the Fireflies’ seven games this week, all three with Hickory and three of four with Augusta. Columbia went 2-1 against Hickory and 2-2 against Augusta.

A look how Tebow has fared:

___

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow reached on a fielder’s choice on a grounder to second base that scored the game’s only run in Columbia’s 1-0 win over Augusta on Saturday night. Tebow also drove in three runs Sunday, one on a groundout and two more on a single as Augusta won 7-6.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 3 of 21 at the plate this week. He had four RBIs and four strikeouts in his six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is hitting .176 (6 for 34) with nine RBIs and nine strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow has caught all seven of the chances he’s had this season.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies will play three games against the Rome (Georgia) Braves before returning home Thursday for a four-game series with Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.

Topics:
All News Sports News
