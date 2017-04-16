Sports Listen

Teenager Vondrousova wins 1st WTA title at Biel Ladies Open

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 11:31 am < a min read
BIEL, Switzerland (AP) — Aged just 17, Marketa Vondrousova won her first WTA Tour title on Sunday, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Biel Ladies Open final.

The 233rd-ranked Czech clinched the first edition of the Swiss indoor hard-court tournament when Kontaveit netted a forehand under pressure from another powerful ground stroke.

Vondrousova did not drop a set in the main draw after advancing through three rounds of qualifying. She beat top-seeded fellow Czech Barbora Strykova in the semifinals to reach her first final on tour.

On Sunday, the left-handed Vondrousova overcame double-fault problems on her serve to save 13 of the 14 break-point chances that 99th-ranked Kontaveit had.

