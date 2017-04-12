Sports Listen

Tennessee adds forward Derrick Walker to signing class

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has added forward Derrick Walker to its recruiting class.

Walker, who is 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, signed with Tennessee out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He previously attended Raytown (Missouri) Senior High School, where he also was a wide receiver on the football team.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday in a statement announcing the signing that “Derrick is going to blend nicely into our team due to his combination of size, strength and toughness.” Barnes added that “there are a lot of signs that point to him being able to help us immediately.”

Walker is the second member of Tennessee’s recruiting class. Tennessee signed forward Zach Kent in November.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

