Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas to build basketball…

Texas to build basketball arena on campus

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 6:17 pm < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas President Greg Fenves says the school will build an on-campus basketball arena with a preferred location near the football stadium.

Texas officials have been planning a basketball arena for several years. Expansion of the new medical school will require demolition of the current one.

Fenves announced the plan Friday but no details on the expected size or cost of the new stadium have been revealed.

The basketball teams now play in the 16,000-seat Frank Erwin Center, which opened in the 1970s. The Erwin Center also has been used as a concert and event venue.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The plan for the arena would put it on a space that is currently a large parking lot near the football and track stadiums.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Texas to build basketball…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.