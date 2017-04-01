Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Arizona hosts…

The Latest: Arizona hosts Final Four for 1st time

By JOSH HOFFNER and ROBERT BAUM
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 5:46 pm 1 min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the semifinal games in the Final Four: (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Rock music rang out in between commercials on the giant video screen at University of Phoenix Stadium as tens of thousands of fans, paying $40 a pop just to park, filtered in for the semifinals of the Final Four.

South Carolina and Gonzaga meet in the first game, followed by Oregon against North Carolina.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Capacity for the game was 76,000, some far, far from the court in the upper reaches of the building. The stadium has been the scene of two Super Bowls and multiple big college football games.

But this is its first Final Four.

___

1 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament is ready to carve out its finalists from among the Final Four.

South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina are the last teams standing in a March Madness field that started with 68 teams.

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

There are three games left to determine the 2017 champion, starting with two semifinals on Saturday night.

The first game between South Carolina and Gonzaga features a key matchup between two interior players: 7-foot-1 Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga and South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar, who stands at 6-10.

Oregon stands in the way of North Carolina’s chance to reach the title game for a second straight year. One key for North Carolina will be the health of point guard Joel Berry II, who has been battling ankle issues but is expected to play.

The winners will play Monday night for the title.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Arizona hosts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.