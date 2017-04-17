The Latest: 2013 Boston Marathon memorials are in the works

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the 121st running of the Boston Marathon (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Plans are in the works for memorials to mark the sites where two bombs exploded during the 2013 Boston Marathon.

City officials and the families of five people who died in the bombing or its aftermath say there’s also a plan to build a separate, larger memorial to victims, survivors and responders.

Pablo Eduardo is a Massachusetts resident and internationally known sculptor. He’ll create the memorial markers on Boylston Street where bombs killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

Eduardo said Monday his goal is to “embody the spirit of those we lost and the spirit of the city they loved.”

— Bob Salsberg in Boston.

___

10 a.m.

The 121st Boston Marathon is on its way from Hopkinton to Boston.

The bulk of the 30,000-runner field left at 10 a.m. for the 26.2-mile trek to Copley Square. Along the way, they were expected to be slowed by temperatures rising into the 70s.

The women left at 9:32 a.m., and American Desi Linden was an early leader as the lead pack passed through Ashland and into Framingham. Defending champion Atsede Baysa was also in the pack.

— Jimmy Golen in Boston.

___

9:45 a.m.

Runners in the Boston Marathon had high temperatures to deal with.

But they also got a strong tailwind that could help, too.

Temperatures hit 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies when the elite women left the start in Hopkinton. It was 69 and warming at the halfway point in Wellesley and expected to be up to 72 degrees by the time the runners reached the finish in Boston’s Back Bay.

A tailwind of 13 mph gave the runners a push at the start on Monday. Gusts were expected of up to 30 mph.

A strong tailwind and cooler temperatures in 2011 helped Geoffrey Mutai finish in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds. That was the fastest marathon in history at the time, though not a world record because the Boston course does not qualify for world records.

The world record is 2:02:57, set by Kenyan runner Dennis Kimetto in Berlin in 2014.

— Jimmy Golen in Boston.

___

9:35 a.m.

The elite women are on their way in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

The field started at 9:32 a.m. They’ll be followed at 10 a.m. by the elite men.

Atsede Baysa of Ethiopia is back to defend her women’s title. She’s joined in the field by countrywoman Buzunesh Deba, the 2014 champion.

The top U.S. woman is Desi Linden, a two-time Olympian who’s placed in the top 10 in Boston three times.

— Bill Kole in Boston.

___

9:20 a.m.

The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is getting underway in waves for the 30,000 athletes.

Mobility impaired athletes — the blind and those with prostheses or other challenges — started at 8:50 a.m. Monday.

They were followed by the men’s push rim wheelchair athletes at 9:17 a.m., and the women two minutes later.

The elite women start at 9:32 a.m., and the elite men and the rest of wave one get underway at 10 a.m.

There are three more waves that set up a staggered start: wave two at 10:25 a.m., wave three at 10:50 a.m. and wave four at 11:15 a.m.

___

8:50 a.m.

The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is officially underway with the mobility impaired athletes.

Runners who are blind, wear prostheses or have other challenges set off from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The rest of the field will follow in waves.

Monday’s race is getting started in temperatures of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius.) That’s ideal for spectators but a bit warm for many runners.

The leading men will include Galen Rupp, the bronze medalist in the Rio Olympics, running Boston for the first time, and 2014 champion Meb Keflezighi (kuh-FLEHZ-key.)

Security has been extra tight since 2013, when bombs killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.