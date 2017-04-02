The Latest: Miss St super fan Dak Prescott missing for final

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the NCAA women’s championship game (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Mississippi State is missing a famous fan in pursuit of the school’s first championship in women’s basketball.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who wildly celebrated the shot that ended UConn’s record 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals, missed the Bulldogs’ NCAA title game against South Carolina on Sunday night because of a commitment he couldn’t break.

Prescott, a popular starter for the Bulldogs, had a record-setting rookie season for the Cowboys while leading them to the NFC East title after Tony Romo got hurt.

From a seat near the Mississippi State bench on Friday, Prescott jumped and threw his arms in the air when Morgan William hit a buzzer-beating jumper to knock off the four-time champion Huskies in overtime.

Asked after the game if he would be there for the final, Prescott said he was going to try. Turns out he couldn’t make the arrangements.

___

4:20 p.m.

A first-time champion is set to be crowned in women’s basketball with an all-Southeastern Conference NCAA title game between South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will try to knock off a third consecutive No. 1 seed Sunday night, two days after ending UConn’s record 111-game winning streak on Morgan William’s breathtaking, buzzer-beating jumper.

Both teams are in the title game for the first time. It’s Mississippi State’s first trip to the Final Four and the second for the Gamecocks, who beat frequent Final Four qualifier Stanford in the semifinals.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made three Final Fours as a player at Virginia in the early 1990s but never won the title. Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer was on Texas A&M’s staff when the Aggies won the championship six years ago.